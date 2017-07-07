Crooks At Tema Port After My Life – BNI Boss

Related Stories The Head of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) at the Tema Port, Sub Lieutenant Christian Kofi Tetteh says his life is being threatened by some persons he termed as crooks who want to evade taxes at the port.



According to him, they were unhappy with the effective monitoring of their activities at the port by his outfit.



Mr. Tetteh stated that the so-called ‘big men’ were thwarting his efforts at blocking leakages at the port, calling on the President to ignore informants who peddle falsehoods on his efforts to eliminate leakages at the Tema port.



The BNI boss revealed that under his leadership, ‘no big man’ with any political affiliation, can evade taxes to deny the state of revenue.



According to him, as far as National Security is concerned, all the various terminals and loopholes had been blocked to avert illegal activities at the port.



“We are not enemies of importers at the port, but are here to make sure that the right things are done to ensure that the state does not lose income.



Mr. Tetteh made these remarks on sidelines of a training workshop held for journalists by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in Tema.



“We are supposed to follow the containers to the warehouse where it will be opened for proper documentation of quantity of products and types of commodities declared, duties are paid by weight or volumes or the type of commodity imported.



He also added that importers do sometimes import different products in one container to avert payment of double duties.



These measures, according to him, would help tackle the tricks by importers at the port.



According to him, revenue collected at the port has increased through the vigilance of personnel of National Security.



The BNI boss pointed out that all containers will be profiled to avert any illegalities at the port.



“Anyone who proceeds to deprive the state of revenues by illegal means will be caught,” he stated.



He promised to ensure that the nation generates enough revenue for government’s flagship policies such as One-district-one factory, free SHS and one-village, one-dam.