Korle Bu Dental Surgeon Found Dead In Hotel Room

A Senior Lecturer and Dental Surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has been found dead at a hotel in Dansoman in Accra.



The cause of his death remains unknown but the police are investigating all leads to the incident including murder.



A woman who checked in at the hotel with the doctor on Thursday is currently on the run.



Police sources say the remains of the doctor has been deposited at the morgue at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for autopsy.



Confirming the incident to Citi News, Public Relations Officer for Greater Accra Region, ASP Efia Tenge said: “The Police, yesterday around 7pm, received a complaint from the management of a hotel operating in Dansoman that a man checked in with a lady whose name has only been given as Sarah in the evening but later found the man dead in his hotel room after the lady had checked out an hour after.”



