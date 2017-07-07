Beware Of Fraudsters; Police Warn Public Sector Workers

Related Stories Ghana Police Service is cautioning the general public against fraudsters posing as staff of Controller and Accountant General's Department.



According to a statement signed by Chief Inspector David Fianko Okyere for the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, the fraudsters "place telephone calls to unsuspecting public sector workers requesting their biometric social security numbers for a purported account reconciliation".



The fraudsters are said to dupe the unsuspecting targets and afterwards, cut every communication back to them; hence stealing away any amount they request from them.



"In the course of communication the fraudster demand some unspecified amount from the workers and then truncate communication thereafter," portion of the statement read.



The recipients of these fraudulent calls are "threatened with stoppage of their salaries if they fail to comply with their demands".



The Police are therefore admonishing the public, particularly public sector workers, "not to share their personal details on phone and other social media platforms and report any suspicion to the nearest Police station".



