Heavy Downpour Displaces Hundreds In Two Communities at Atebubu

Related Stories Heavy rains have rendered over two hundred people in two farming communities homeless in the Atebubu/Amantin district in the Brong Ahafo Region.



Multiple houses in Bolga Nkwanta and Nwomoasi got submerged while farms, livestock and many other properties got destroyed in two separate floods, displacing hundreds of residents on Wednesday night.



Malik Musah, the Atebubu/Amantin district coordinator of National Disaster Management organisation (NADMO), disclosed that river Abuem which is closer to Nwomoasi overflowed its banks after a 4-hour long rain causing the flood.



Mr Musah said hours after the downpour, "50 houses got submerged while 27 collapsed at Nwomoasi, displacing more than 100 people including children and the aged."



At Bolga Nkwanta, he said 38 houses were also destroyed.



Peace Fm reporter at Atebubu, Kwabena Manu, reported that the affected persons including children and the aged were either putting up with friends or sleeping in classrooms.



One of the victims, a chemical seller whose shop had collapsed appealed to government for support since their situation was terrible.



NADMO Has No Single Relief Item



Speaking to Mr Obeng Baah, the deputy Brong Ahafo Regional director for NADMO, he said their outfit lacked relief items for the victims .



"We are just about to meet authorities on how to react to this unfortunate situation", he revealed.



Mr Malik Musah, the NADMO coordinator in the district revealed on Sunyani - based Sky FM on Friday that there were no resources.



"we don't even have a cup to give the victims," he said.



He was only hoping the District Assembly would provide some relief items for the affected communities.



Meanwhile, Mr. Edward Owusu, District Chief Executive of the area, who spoke with Peacefmonline.com via a phone call, said he was liaising with his district coordinating director to help the victims.