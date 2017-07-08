National Service; 91,871 Personnel Posted For 2017/2018

Related Stories The National Service Scheme (NSS) says it has deployed 91,871 personnel for the 2017/2018 service year.



They are to serve in various institutions as part of their one-year mandatory service to the country.



This was announced by the acting Executive Director of the scheme, Mr Ussif Mustapha in Accra on Friday



He said majority of the personnel will be serving in the Greater Accra Region.



Statistics



According to Mr Mustapha, about 76,908 (85%) of the service personnel deployed will serve in the public sector while the remaining 14,963 (15%) have been posted to the private sector.



In addition, he said 2,170 of the personnel will be deployed to serve in various agric-related positions as part of President Akufo-Addo’s ‘Planting for food and jobs’ programme.



He assured that the Secretariat has instituted various measures to ensure that this year's service registration was without challenges like that of last year.



He said the Secretariat has decided to provide ample time for prospective personnel to complete their registration and also make the necessary accommodation and transportation arrangements ahead of their service.



Service personnel are expected to complete their biometric registration at their respective district offices between July 17 and August 17, 2017.



They are to report to work on September 1, 2017.