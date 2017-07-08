Ghana's First Satellite Launched Into Space

Related Stories Ghana's first satellite dubbed Ghanasat-1 was on Friday, July 7, 2017, released and deployed into orbit at an altitude of 420km by students of All Nations University, Koforidua after it successfully launched it into International Space Station (ISS) by SpaceX Flight 11 from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA on June 10, 2017.



The process was watched live at JAXA Tsukuba Space Center in Japan and All Nations University Campus in Koforidua, Ghana.



The satellite has low and high-resolution cameras onboard. It also has digi -singer SNG mission which can be used to broadcast the National Anthem and other patriotic Songs of Ghana from space during national events and receives songs from space centre of the University.



The satellite which evolved the world passed over Ghana at Friday noon which sent its first Continues wave signal (CW) to the amateur space station at the All Nations University College Campus. The second signal is expected to be stronger than the maiden signal which will be received at around 6pm today.



The satellite is billed to commence its official mission operation from July 11, 2017.



An Associate Research Scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre (GSFC), Dr.Richard Damoah has called on government of Ghana to prioritise satellite technology due to its potential benefits in fixing environmental challenges facing the country. He said the All Nations University has taken a giant step which the country must be interested in venturing into space technology.



Speaking to the media in Koforidua after observing the release of the satellite into orbit on Friday, Dr.Damoah said space technology can facilitate the fight against galamsey by providing accurate information on the menace nationwide.



According to Ernest Teye Matey, a member of the team of Engineers that built the satellite said the successful launch of the satellite into orbit has put Ghana on the International Map as the first country in Sub-Saharan African to launch an academic satellite into space paving way for the country to explore the full benefit of satellite technology.