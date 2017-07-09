Allow KNUST To Recruit More Staff To Enhance Academic Work - Otumfuo

Related Stories The Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II has appealed to the government to consider as a matter of urgency the request by the University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to recruit additional staff to enhance academic work.



Asantehene addressing the 10th session of the 51st congregation of the University, Kumasi on Saturday, where a total of 922 students graduated from the School of Graduate Studies, he said the school is facing inadequate high student-teacher ratio, following the government’s directive to state-owned universities not to recruit new staff until further notice.



Asantehene Osei Tutu II urged government and Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to prevent a situation where improperly trained graduates would be produced for the job market to the detriment of the society.



“Am appealing to government to consider the request of the University to allow for the recruitment of additional staff to help enhance academic work,” he advised.