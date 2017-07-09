Ghana Elected Member Of OAFLA Steering Committee

Related Stories Ghana has been elected onto the Steering Committee of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA) for the next two years.



The election was held at a closed-door meeting for the First Ladies at the 19th General Assembly of OAFLA organised on the side-lines of the 29th AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and attended by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and also by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The theme for this year’s OAFLA summit was: ‘‘Building on 15 years of engagement to harness the Demographic Dividend of Africa through promoting the needs of Adolescents and their access to Youth-friendly Health Services.”



As a member of the Steering Committee, Ghana together with Burkina Faso would represent the West African Region.



Members of the Steering Committee are expected to review recommendations made earlier in a meeting by the technical advisors of the First Ladies of Member States, which was chaired by Mrs Akufo Addo and endorse them for further discussion at the General Assembly Session of OAFLA for approval.