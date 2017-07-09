Communications Minister Inaugurates NCA Board Of Directors

Related Stories A newly constituted Board of Directors, mandated to ensure the proper and effective performance of the functions of the National Communications Authority (NCA), has been inaugurated by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications.



A statement signed by Nana Defie Badu, the Director, Consumer and Corporate Affairs, NCA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the members of the Board, which is chaired by Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo were appointed by the President in accordance with Article 70 of the 1992 Constitution.



Other Members of the Board are; Mr Joseph Anokye, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, Mr Bernard Forson, Mr Philip Asare Kwame Ayesu, Mrs Susan Barbara Adjorkor Boye Kumapley, Mr Paul Adom –Otchere and Mr David Gyewu



The Minister charged the Board with the responsibility of ensuring that the NCA delivered on its mandate.



She entreated the sworn-in board to work with all stakeholders to ensure the harmonious implementation of the National Communications Policy for the continuing development of the Information Communication Technology infrastructure and Services for public interest and in the spirit of public-private partnership.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the Board was expected to use its expertise and various background to enrich the strategic decision making process to guide the management of the NCA to deliver on strategic initiative in the sector to meet the challenges in creating a robust and secure information and knowledge society in Ghana.



She urged members to comply with the provision in section10(1) and (2) in Act 769, which enjoined members to disclose their interests and also register with the Minister, a written declaration of such interest before assuming office for the sake of accountability.



On behalf of his colleague Board members, Mr Sakyi-Addo expressed gratitude to the President and the Minister for the responsibility entrusted to them and assured them that they would not fail the people of Ghana.



Members of the Board shall hold office for a period not exceeding four years and are eligible for re-appointment but a member shall not be appointed for more than two terms. This does not apply to the Director-General.



The Board comprise: The Chairperson; the Director-General appointed under section 16; One representative of the National Security Council, National Media Commission and Ministry of Communications, not below the rank of a Director.



There should also be a one person with experience and expertise in communications; and three other persons at least one of whom is a woman and each of whom has knowledge of expertise in electrical engineering, law, business or public administration.



The NCA, was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 524 in December 1996, which has been repealed and replaced by the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769).



The Authority is the statutory body mandated to license and to regulate electronic communication activities and services in the country.