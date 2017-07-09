Tamale Mayor Jets Off To US To Meet Mark Zuckerberg

Related Stories The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Iddrisu Musah Superior is set to leave for the United States of America (USA) today Sunday, July 9, 2017 on a five-day official visit.



According to him, the visit is to enable him hold business discussions with Founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and key strategic private institutions to convince them on the need to invest in the Tamale Metropolis.



He also indicated that his visit will take him to three major cities including ; Washington, Virginia and Louisville which is part of an investment project around world to make a strong case for our city (Tamale).



"In this visit, I will hold discussions with top business people, the Founder of Facebook, Mark Z and key strategic private institutions. I will return to Ghana on Friday, 14th July”, he disclosed on his official facebook page.