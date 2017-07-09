2017/18 National Service Postings Out

Related Stories The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has deployed the first batch of 91, 871 prospective national service personnel for the 2017/18 service year to user agencies across the country.



Out of the total number, 76,908, representing 84 per cent of the personnel, were posted to the public sector, while 14,963, representing 16.30 per cent, were posted to private sector agencies.



The Greater Accra Region topped the table of recipients with 29,647 service personnel, while the Ashanti Region followed with 17,020 personnel.



The Upper East and Upper West regions received the lowest number of postings with 2,107 and 1,657 personnel respectively.



Also, 2,160 prospective personnel have been deployed across the 216 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the country to support the government's Planting for Food and Jobs agriculture programme.



Exceptions



The Executive Director of the scheme, Mr Ussif Mustapha, who announced this at a press briefing in Accra on Friday, said the list of postings excluded Ghanaians studying in foreign universities and nursing trainees.



"The Ghanaians who are studying in foreign universities have a different calendar but we have received their details and will soon post them.



"The Nurses and Midwifery Council presented the list of prospective student nurses late to the management of the NSS, we are working to post them in due course," he said.



Due diligence



The executive director urged the public, especially prospective service personnel, to take note of the laid down registration procedures to make the process less cumbersome.



“I want the public to be aware that registration for national service will begin at all regional centres across the country from Monday, July 17 and end on Thursday, August 17.



"This period has been provided to give service personnel sufficient time to go through the registration processes before they formally begin their national service on Friday, September 1, 2017," he said.



Mr Mustapha stated that as a measure to guard against impersonation, service personnel would be required to present their school identity card and any other form of valid national identification card before they would be accepted at any point of registration.



"Note that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards will not be accepted for registration," he stressed.



Caution



Mr Mustapha cautioned the public and the prospective NSS personnel to be wary of people who would come to them to try to change their postings.



“The management of the scheme took into consideration a lot of factors before the final deployment was done. So we believe that as much as possible, service persons have been deployed to user agencies in accordance with national priorities,” he said.



The executive director urged MMDAs, as well as regional and district directors, to assist service persons posted to them to settle down and render services in the interest of national development.