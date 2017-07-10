Nana’s Girl Goes Wild Over Dirty Oil

Related Stories One of the daughters of President Akufo-Addo has taken a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for linking her to the ongoing Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) contaminated fuel saga.



Edwina Akufo-Addo denied ever having any business dealings in the petroleum sector as claimed by the NDC, and said the opposition elements are targeting her because of her father. Sometime last week, a member of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, claimed on Asempa FM that Edwina Akufo-Addo was being rumoured to be “deeply involved” in the contaminated fuel saga involving the state-owned entity.



He was quoted as having said on radio last Friday, “I am hearing rumours that one of Akufo-Addo’s daughters, Edwina, is deeply involved in the matter so is it the reason why he is silent? This BOST issue can’t be swept under the carpet, looking at its gargantuan nature.”



The issue has since been circulated in the news media, particularly on Adomonline and Ghanaweb and subsequently on social media as though it is true. The president’s daughter is demanding immediate retraction and apology over the deliberate concoction of the story.



Wild Allegation



The NDC communication team member, Sammy Gyamfi, said that Edwina was deeply involved in the contaminated fuel saga that has sparked unending political debate in the country.



However, the president’s daughter shot back in a rejoinder saying that the allegation was false.



Titled “Re: Akufo-Addo’s Daughter Fingered In BOST Oil Saga,” the rejoinder said, “My attention has been drawn to a publication on Adomonline and Ghanaweb, ‘Akufo-Addo’s daughter fingered in BOST oil saga.’ In the said publication, a member of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, is said to have described me, Edwina Akufo-Addo, on Asempa FM, as rumoured to be ‘deeply involved’ in the contaminated fuel issue involving the Bulk Oil Storage & Distribution (BOST) entity.”



False Claim



“I wish to state categorically that this allegation is false. I have no such involvement in this matter. I have no relationship with any of the two companies, Movenpiina Energy and Zupoil, that have been mentioned and have admitted to having been involved in the transaction of the said off-spec product.”



She said, “I have done NO BUSINESS with BOST or its MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng, and can, therefore, not be in a position to be described as ‘deeply involved’ in this transaction or any other transaction whatsoever with BOST.”



Ms Edwina Akufo-Addo maintained, “If I may stress, I have NEVER had any interaction with any of the two companies involved or any personalities connected with these two companies,” adding “I have no business in the petroleum sector, either upstream or downstream, and have no commercial interest with BOST, Movenpiina Energy or Zupoil.”



Intended Target



She noted, “I am fully aware that this fabrication is not about me. It is said that ‘when the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser’” adding, “This is, yet another example of the NDC trying to tarnish the image of my father, the President of the Republic.



“They have, since 2008, tried without success, and one would have hoped that they would have learnt their lessons by sticking to the facts and telling the truth, rather than propagating falsehoods.”



She demanded “unconditional and immediate retraction of the story,” and said, “I hope this brings full clarity on this matter as far as the ‘rumours’ involving my name are concerned.”