Ghana Launches First Satellite

Dubbed Ghansat-1 and built by students of All Nations University College, Koforidua in the Eastern Region, the satellite entered space via SpaceX, Flight 11 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, on June 10, 2017.



It was released and deployed into orbit at an altitude of 420km at noon.



The launch has put Ghana on the international map as the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to launch academic satellite into space.



It is therefore expected to pave the way for the country to explore the full benefit of satellite technology.



Ghansat-1, DAILY GUIDE understands, has low and high resolution cameras on board, capable of taking pictures of Ghana and provide data on happenings on Ghana’s coastal areas and the environment in general.



The coordinator of a new Ghanaian satellite project, Dr. Richard Damoah, hinted that Ghana’s first satellite would assist in the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



Associate Research Scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre (GSFC), Dr. Damoah called on the government of Ghana to prioritise satellite technology due to its potential benefits in fixing environmental challenges facing the country.



According to him, the space technology could facilitate the fight against galamsey by providing accurate information on the menace nationwide, adding that All Nations University had taken a giant step and the country must be interested in venturing into space technology.



Dr. Damoah, after the launch, told the media that the satellite was a giant leap for Ghana in terms of technology and its applications.



Ernest Teye Matey, a member of the team of engineers who have made the breakthrough, was delighted that Ghana had launched into satellite technology.



President Hails All Nations



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated All Nations University Space Laboratory team on placing Ghana among the global space community, describing the feat as ‘inspiring dedication, enthusiasm and insight for the project.’



A statement issued by Issah Yahaya, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Communications on behalf of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications, had indicated.



“In his broadcast message, relayed to the Space Station by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the president, on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, expressed gratitude to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Birds Project Management Team for their support in Ghana’s quest to becoming a space faring nation,” according to the statement.