Akufo-Addo’s Girl Must Sue Accuser – Ofori-Atta

The Eastern Region Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has charged the daughter of the President, Edwina Akufo-Addo, who is being accused of having knowledge in the BOST saga, to go to court to clear her name. Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Attah says:



“It is very disappointing because what they are doing to the lady is the pull-him-down syndrome in Ghana”. A National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, Sammy Gyamfi, had accused President Nana Akufo-Addo’s daughter of “deeply involved” in the issue of contaminated fuel involving the Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Company Limited (BOST).



Ms Akufo-Addo has denied ever being involved in the saga and has demanded an apology from the NDC member who made the ‘false’ claim. Commenting on the issue on TV3’s New Day on Monday, Nana Ofori-Atta said “this is a lie that has been perpetrated about her so she should go to court for them to come and prove. It is to pull him down to satisfy their [NDC] political interest”. “If I were her, I would take the radio station and the gentlemen to court.



Because she is the daughter of the President, does that mean everyone should say anything they want against her?” the NPP Vice Chairman added.



The Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Governs Agbodza, who was also on the show, blamed “the government for covering up the details”. He said: “If the government had allowed the investigations to be completed, it would have cleared the president’s daughter.



So, I am not sure whether I can cry for the daughter of the President”. Mr. Agbodza said “because it is the father who brought these tears onto the daughter, the father is the only person who can save her by allowing investigations to take place”.



“It could have exonerated her because Ghanaians are crying more because a dirty act has been covered up,” the MP said.



