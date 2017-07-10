Secret Recording Device Planted In Minister’s Office Found

Related Stories A secret audio/visual recording device has been found in the office of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu.



It is not clear who might have planted the device in the minister’s office but it was discovered during a screening exercise in the office by National Security operatives who visited the minister’s office.



According to a Joy Fm report, it was planted in a huge coat of arms plague hanged at the far left end corner of the minister’s office.



The device has a camera, a storage unit and another believed to be a transmitter. The highly sensitive device which can even pick whisper 35-feet away is neatly housed in a black metal box and uses battery and is currently being investigated by the National Security.



Mr John Peter Amewu who confirmed the the discovery, expressed surprise saying “It’s quite surprising. The device was discovered during a screening process and it is quite surprising such a device could be planted in the office. The offices of the ministers are expected to be screened from time to time as part of security arrangements and it was one of such exercises this was found. The kind of jobs we do regarding security concerns we have to do some of these things occasionally but I would not know who planted it there”.



According to him, he suspects somebody is trying to be mischievous and playing smart.



“The office is a public one and others have access to it. I am not worried about whatever information has gone out because it is a public office. We are however trying to put necessary security appliances in place to check a similar thing in the future. It is possible it was there before I came to the office”, he disclosed.