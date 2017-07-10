NSS Ready To Plant For Food

Related Stories The Executive Director, Ghana National Service Scheme(NSS),Ussif Mustapha has deployed 2,160 NSS personnel out of the total of 96,871 to the agriculture sector to enhance the government’s “Planting For Food and Jobs Policy”



“The NSS in carrying out its mandate to deploy personnel is always guided by government’s priority areas and policy direction which is also backed by Section 3(1) of the NSS Act 1980 (Act 426) to carry out our mission to also meet the requirements of our user agencies each year,” he explained.



He stated that NSS as part of its efforts to join government in this drive has on its own revived its defunct farm projects (livestock and crops) this farming season throughout the country and has already deployed personnel to the respective farms.



According to him, 76,908 personnel representing 84.0% and 14,963 representing 16.30 % out of the total figure were deployed to the public and private sectors respectively.



Addressing Journalists at the NSS headquarters near the Airport, Accra last Friday, the Executive Director indicated that the personnel were deployed to the areas of agriculture, agro business, education and NSS support.



Other areas were the business services, community development, health, rural development, administrative support, urban traffic and urban sanitation.



Stating the summary of deployment to the regions with regards to requests received, he mentioned that Greater Accra received 29, 647, Ashanti, 17020, Brong Ahafo 8, 736, Eastern, 8, 123, and Northern, 7,250 personnel.



The rests are Central 6,954, Western 6433, Volta 3,944, Upper East 2,107 and Upper West 1,657.



To Check Posting



Prospective National Service Personnel according to the Executive Director could access their postings using SMS Short Code System *714*77# to MTN, Airtel, Tigo or Vodafone to print out appointment letters from Wednesday July 12, 2017.



Registration of service personnel will however commence from Monday 17 July -Thursday August 17, 2017 with the service year beginning on Friday September 1, 2017.



“As part of preparations towards the postings, the Scheme organized pre-service on-campus orientations for public and private accredited tertiary institutions to interact with final year students on procedures for deployment,” he revealed.



The Executive Director warned prospective personnel to be wary of fraudsters who are likely to approach them with promises to help change their posting locations.



“To avoid impersonation or any unforeseen possibilities of attempt to compromise the process, all prospective service personnel would be required to provide their Student’s Identification Cards and a valid Ghanaian passport or Voter’s ID or Drivers’ license,” he stated.