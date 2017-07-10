BNI Retrieves Planted Spying Device In Amewu's Office

Related Stories The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has begun an enquiry to unravel how a secret audio-visual device was placed in the office of the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu.



The device, a recorder which can pick low volume sounds about 30 metres away with a data storage unit and a transmitting unit, was pinned to the back of the Coat of Arms hanging in the minister’s office.



It is believed that National Security retrieved the suspected bug after a routine screening exercise at the Ministry.



“National Security has been to my office at least two times. Unfortunately they were supposed to be there this weekend [but could not make it] and I will reengage them. The National Security through the Security Minister is on top of the issue and I think they will be able to get feedback on the development,” he said.



According to Mr Amewu he is not worried as “conversations that go on in that office are supposed to be for the consumption of the general public and for the interest of Ghanaians and so I am not so much worried what might have gone out”.



He said the BNI was conducting investigation into the matter as security at the office is being reviewed.



“We are trying to see if we can also put in some device in terms of monitoring and so I am in contact with the security agencies to make sure that the necessary security appliances are also installed,” he said in an interview with Israel Laryea on Joy FM on Monday July 10.



Asked if the device could have been hidden in the building before he officially assumed office, Mr Amewu said “it is possible but National Security is investigating”.