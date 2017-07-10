Court Trashes UEW Suit

Related Stories The Winneba High Court has dismissed a motion filed by the University of Education (UEW), Winneba, challenging the capacity of Mr Supi Kofi Kwayera who is challenging the legality of the University’s Governing Council in the same court.



Mr Kwayera is challenging the legality of certain actions taken by the then Governing Council of the university. He argues that the tenure of the council had elapsed since 2013 and, therefore, their continuous existence and decisions made after 2013 were illegal.



The University filed a motion arguing that Mr Kwayera had no capacity to meddle in the affairs of the school but on Monday, 10 July 2017, the court dismissed the University’s motion challenging the capacity of Mr Kwayera.



The court also dismissed the motion by the University challenging the jurisdiction of the court.



The court is also considering another motion filed by counsel for the defendant on behalf of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Winneba branch of the University, to join the suit.