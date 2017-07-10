Asiedu Nketia Leads NDC delegation For Meeting In USA

Asiedu Nketia Related Stories General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia is leading a four-member delegation of the party to participate in the annual Council Meeting of the Socialist International (SI) to be held in New York, USA.



The meeting, to be addressed by the UN Secretary General, is expected to discuss ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Peace’, ‘Reaffirming SI Values and Policies for Change’ and ‘Exploring ways of defending and Protecting Democracy where it is denied or under threat’ among others.



Among the delegation is Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency Dr Zanetor Rawlings. The other members are NDC’s Director of International Affairs Kofi Attor and Kwabena Barlon, a Deputy National Youth Organiser.



Mr Asiedu Nketia and his delegation will meet the US branch of NDC as part of the trip, a statement from the party has said.



“High on the agenda of this meeting will be a briefing on the Professor Kwesi Botchwey report, reorganisation of the NDC and strengthening relationships between the Party and its diasporan branches.”