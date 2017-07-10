I'm Not Worried About Listening Device Hidden In My Office - Amewu

Related Stories The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has initiated investigations into how a secret recording device was placed in the office of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu.



The device, which is said to be able to pick low volume sounds about 30 metres away, had a data storage unit and a transmitting unit.



It was pinned to the back of the Coat of Arms hanging in the office of the Minister.



According to Mr Amewu, officers from National Security retrieved the device after a routine screening exercise at the Ministry.



“National Security has been to my office at least two times. Unfortunately they were supposed to be there this weekend [but could not make it] and I will reengage them. The National Security through the Security Minister is on top of the issue and I think they will be able to get feedback on the development,” he said in an interview with Joy News on Monday morning.



According to Mr Amewu he is not worried as “conversations that go on in that office are supposed to be for the consumption of the general public and for the interest of Ghanaians and so I am not so much worried what might have gone out.”



He said the BNI was conducting investigation into the matter as security at the office is being reviewed.



Asked if the device could have been hidden in the building before he officially assumed office, Mr Amewu said “it is possible but National Security is investigating”.