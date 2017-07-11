Rawlings Praises Late J.H. Owusu Acheampong’s Sense Of Nationalism

Related Stories Ghana’s former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has praised the nationalistic credentials of late former Member of the Council of State, J.H. Owusu Acheampong.



He described Mr. Acheampong as a prim and proper person who liked things to be done as exact as possible and got impatient when things were not done in an orderly manner.



The former President who made the comments when a family delegation called on him on Thursday to formally inform him of Mr. Acheampong’s demise and announce arrangements for his funeral, said the hard work and commitment of Mr. Acheampong has to be recognized.



Prof Samuel Awuah Nyamekye who led the delegation said since it was former President Rawlings who brought Mr. Acheampong into the limelight by appointing him to various positions during his tenure as Head of State, it was imperative that he was informed about his demise.



Prof Awuah Nyamekye referred to Mr. Owusu Acheampong’s natural leadership abilities, which saw him hold various positions at the university, including President of the Students Representative Council of the then University of Science and Technology.



The late Owusu Acheampong was subsequently elected to Parliament in 1979 as member for Berekum and later appointed Regional Secretary for Brong Ahafo under the PNDC regime. He was later appointed Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader in Parliament rising to become Minister for Agriculture.



Mr. Acheampong who until his demise was the Abusuapanyin of the Akwamu Division of Berekum also served as a member of the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Dr. Kwabena Donkor, former Minister for Power and Member of Parliament for Pru East in the Brong Ahafo region also referred to the nationalist credentials of Mr. Acheampong and noted with admiration the fact that when he was first appointed to serve as Regional Secretary, opposition forces arranged for him to take up a role with the United Nations in Tanzania, but he declined because he wanted to serve his country.



Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia who served as Deputy Minister for Agriculture under Mr. Acheampong also complimented his former boss and described him as a strong pillar in the NDC.



Other members of the delegation were Nana Ofori Appiah, Krontihene of Berekum Traditional Area, Nana Atta Nyamekye, Mr. Adu Gyamfi, Mr. Kwadwo Agyemang, Mr. Simon Kyereme, Mr. Baffour Asare, Mr. Coleman, Mr. Joseph Ening, Ms. Afia Nsia and Madam Akua Sarfowaa.