GPHA Decries Multiplicity Of Regulatory Agencies At The Ports

Related Stories The Ghana Port and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has decried the multiplicity of regulatory agencies at the ports and the lack of synergy between private operators and other stakeholders to share in the vision of GPHA as a major challenge in developing a port that is in line with international growing trends and standards of the Maritime Industry.



According to Mrs Esther Gyebi-Donkor, General Manager, Corporate Marketing & Public Affairs, the PNDC Law 160 and the Port Regulations of 1964 are severely constrained in providing adequate legal and regulatory framework for managing the other stakeholders at the Port.



As a result, many of these private operators with autonomous powers are deliver below average services with the only motivation to make short-term gains while others simply do not understand the needs of the customer in the ever changing needs of the maritime industry.



Delays in clearing goods at the port have long been the bane of many people owners who transact regular businesses at the port.



It is estimated that shippers pay over $100 million dollars to the state as container demurrage every year at various ports in the country.



Mrs Esther Gyebi-Donkor made these known at a recent workshop for journalists on the operations of the Authority and other stakeholders.



Other challenges accounting for the delays according to the GPHA are incorrect or discrepant documents presented by consignees that require amendments prior to commencement and during the clearance process.



Other contributing factors include: the cumbersome nature of the Terminal tariff application, especially GJT and delayed examination and release by Customs due to some officers’ lackadaisical attitude to their work.



At a recent conference on ‘improving port efficiency and trade facilitation in Ghana’, the Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, observed although demurrage generated more revenue for the state, they were unfair costs to businesses and stressed the need to remove that burden from businesses.



He recounted that, for example, the average turn-around time for vessels at the Tema Port was 103 hours, while Europe and East and North Asia were 25 hours and 17 hours respectively.



These challenges notwithstanding, management of the GPHA say the Authority will continue to lead the crusade of solving the challenges of the Ports of Ghana by showing a high level of consistency and commitment.



Port expansion project 25% complete

According to management, an ongoing sea reclamation port expansion project at Tema will be a game changer in the country’s quest to modernize its port and make it more efficient.



At a recent visit to the project site, a source close to the contractors working on the reclamation project said work is about 25 percent complete.

The source disclosed that about 35 hectares of land has been reclaimed with an assurance that the first part of the project will be completed in a two years period.



When completed, the $1.5 billion project makes Ghana stand a better chance to take on competition with neighbouring countries at it would have the capacity to land bigger vessels.