Help Gov’t To Fight Against Galamsey – GRASAG Secretary Aspirant To The Youth

Related Stories An aspirant seeking for the National Secretary position of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana, Wilhelmina Delphina Dolphine, has called on the youth to join in the fight against illegal mining since its effect has a negative impact on the environment.



She revealed that the negative environmental impact include the pollution of water bodies, chemical pollution and sedimentation of rivers.



Ms Delphina Dolphine made the call in an interaction with some GRASAG Executives of the Ghana Institute of Journalism in Accra.



Ms Delphina Dolphine who is also a Natural Resource and Environmental Governance specialist called for the enforcement of existing laws and regulations on mining in order to curb the “galamsey” menace.



She noted that various interventions by past governments to end illegal mining had failed and there should be a pragmatic approach to deal with it drastically.



The National GRASAG Aspirant commended government for the implementation of the Multi-Lateral Mining Integrated Approach in dealing with the galamsey menace.