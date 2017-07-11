One Person Killed As NDC, NPP Supporters Exchange Gun Fire At Sankore

Related Stories Following a clash between some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region last Saturday, the Regional Police Command has dispatched more police officers to maintain law and order in the town.



The clash led to the death of a 30-year-old unemployed, Kwaku Addei with two others sustaining injuries.



Addei sustained injury on his chest and was rushed to Star Hospital at Sankore for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The two others who sustained minor injuries are a teacher, Mr Sulamana Masawudu, 31, and Razak Musah, 27. They were treated at the Hwediem St Elizabeth Hospital.



The two, who sustained gun shot wounds have been arrested to assist the police to investigate the incident.



NPP, NDC clash



The incident happened when Mr Atta Kofi, who has been declared wanted by a court was spotted by some NPP sympathizers who attempted to arrest him.



Even though Atta managed to escape, the incident attracted some NDC youth at the Sankore Zongo leading to the exchange of gun fire between the two parties.



The Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwame Tachie-Poku confirmed the incident to Graphic Online.



He said the deceased who sustained multiple gun shots on his chest was picked by police at Sankore to the Goaso government hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



DCOP Tachie-Poku explained that there are 10 policemen stationed in the town due to political violence in the area adding that more policemen had been sent to town to assist their colleagues to maintain law and order.



According to him, calm has been restored in the area, disclosing that the command would also meet leaders and some members of the two parties today [Monday] to ensure that there was no further incidents.



DCOP Tachie-Poku advised the two parties to allow the police to resolve all issues related to violence in the communities.



He pleaded with the residents to provide the police with information to help with their assigned duties in the area.



DCOP Tachie-Poku also urged police officers stationed in the area to work hard to be ahead of criminals.



Asked whether the NDC Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Mr Eric Opoku and the NPP parliamentary candidate for the 2016 elections, Mr George Boakye would be arrested because of the actions of their supporters in the past and now, DCOP Techie-Poku said for now there was no evidence to link them to such incidences.