Paul Boateng To Deliver Atta Mills 5th Memorial Lecture On July 27

Lord Paul Yaw Boateng, the British Member of Parliament in the House of Lords will deliver a memorial lecture at the Atta Mills Law Faculty at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration on July 27, 2017.



The lecture forms part of activities to mark the five years of the passing of the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



The theme for the memorial is “5years of ascending into immortality”.



There would be wreath Laying ceremony at the Asomdwe Park on July 24 followed by a gathering at Osu Kuku Hill. Source: Daily Graphic