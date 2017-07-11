Lawra To Enjoy Municipality Status

Anthony Abaayifa Karbo Related Stories Anthony Abaifaa Karbo, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, has hinted that the Lawra District would soon be elevated to municipality status.



Mr Karbo, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, said the district was going to witness an unprecedentedly massive infrastructure development in the areas of roads, health, education and agriculture, among others, if elevated.



The MP, who made this known to the Ghana News Agency in Lawra during the Republic Day celebration, said some engineers were already in the district to undertake a demarcation exercise as part of the development plan for the district.



“All roads in the district have been adequately captured in a document and waiting for the sector minister to append his signature for work to start,” he disclosed.



Mr Abaifaa Karbo noted that all these would happen under the “Nana Addo Legacy Projects,” hinting that the Lawra, Nandom, Sissala West, Sissala East, Wa West, Wa East and Lambussie Districts roads were all captured under the Projects.



He disclosed that two districts in the region namely, Lawra and Nandom, had also been selected to benefit from a rural electrification project.



He appealed to the Lawra District Assembly to develop a database of all artisans in the district so that contractors who had signed contracts with the assembly would be engaged for the execution of the projects.



This, the MP said, would address the situation where contractors sign contracts with assemblies and bring people outside the district to do the work, adding that it would also ensure that local artisans get jobs to do.



Mr Karbo appealed to parents to take advantage of the Free Senior High School policy that would be starting in September this year, to educate their children so that in future a lot more people from the district would have the basic qualification for employment.



The Deputy Roads and Highways Minister emphasised government’s intention to complete projects initiated by the previous government and also initiate new ones to ensure continuity and enhance efficient use of scarce resources.