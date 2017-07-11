Your Mind Is Contaminated - Kennedy Agyapong Insults TV Presenter

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, known for not mincing words took the host of Adom TV’s 'Badwam', Omanhene Kwabena Asante to the cleaners when he described the presenter as one with a contaminated mind.



Hon. Agyapong who appeared on the show with Alhaji Bature, Managing Editor of the Al Hajj newspaper on the newspaper review segment found it unacceptable comments from the host which suggested that the current Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng supervised the controversial contaminated fuel.



“The mess was caused by NDC”, said the maverick legislator with a quick interjection from the host, “supervised by Alfred Obeng”.



This was greeted with a sharp rebuttal from Kennedy Agyapong who surmised the host has a deficit in the English Language.



“How did he supervise it? That is bogus. You attended a village school so you don’t understand simple English. Is Alfred Obeng the cause of the contamination? Your mind is contaminated. Your mind is also contaminated. How can you say the man supervised it? You have a contaminated mind. Let’s have the conversation in Twi for clarity. Your knowledge in English is appalling,” he jabbed.



This is not the first time Mr. Agyapong has called out Omanhene Kwabena Asante as he hit hard at the presenter three months ago, referring to him as having a face like 'bofrot'.