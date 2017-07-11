NPA Probes GHS65m Office Cost

Related Stories The edifice housing the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) cost the state GHS65 million, its CEO Hassan Tampuli has revealed.



The five-storey edifice was built by the Mahama administration.



Prior to its construction, the NPA had been accused of spending $63,000 a month on rent.



Mr Tampuli said the new administration of the NPA under the Akufo-Addo government intends running an audit on the Dzorwulu property to ascertain its true cost and value.



“We have written to the Ministry of Energy for approval to engage the services of a consultant to do an evaluation of the entire project cost, the acquisition of land and any other thing that is related to it.



“The cost of the building is GHS65 million. We have not come to the conclusion that there is any wrongdoing. We haven’t done the total assessment and I’m not able to pronounce the structural integrity of the building. We are almost at the tail end of that process,” Mr Tampuli told Bernard Avle on Accra-based Citi FM’s Breakfast Show on Tuesday, 11 July.