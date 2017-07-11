Former NDC MP Rallies Support For Govt’s Fight Against Galamsey

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie Related Stories Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency Theophilus Tetteh Chaie has called on politicians, religious leaders and the entire citizens to support government’s fight against illegal mining in the country.



According to the former MP, the fight against illegal mining should not be politicized because it is affecting water bodies, land, forest and other natural resources which have direct impact on everybody living in the country. Mr. Tetteh Chaie made the call while contributing to a discussion on TV3’s New Day on Tuesday.



His call was in consonance with the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s assertions that he will put his presidency on the line to end illegal small scale mining popularly called galamsey in Ghana.



The President while addressing a forum against illegal mining to get chiefs involved in the fight is reported to have said: “if there is one right thing to be done, that thing is for all to fight galamsey, reclaim the lands and leave for posterity a green country and a clean space”.



A member of John Dramani Mahama’s campaign team, Mr. Tetteh Chaie said: “This is a legacy the government wants to leave and no matter your political affiliation, religious belief, the natural resources are to be managed by the government on behalf of the people so we should all accept it and work together with the president to ensure that by 2020, it is not going to be a campaign issue.”



He added: “I commend the president for the bold decision on galamsey because the essence of governance is to do what will inure to the people so I will continue to commend the president for that bold decision”.



“For decisions that will be inured to the people you need to stand firm because for the past, leaders have taken certain decisions that did not benefit the people so for me, it is a good one”.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Nasara Coordinator, Kamal-Deen Abdulai, who was also on the show, said “the president was voted for and given power to do what is right for the people and the next moment you are threatening that if you do this, we will not vote for you and it is about time we put politics aside”.



“Why won’t we come on board and say that what the president said he will do is a good thing and so we are supporting him?”



