Diasporans To Do National Service

Related Stories The Nana Akufo-Addo government has announced a programme for Ghanaians living abroad to participate in voluntary national service in Ghana.



This was disclosed by the Director of Diasporan Relations at the Office of the Presidency, Akwasi Awua Ababio, in an interview on Class FM Tuesday, July 11.



Mr Ababio, who said that government considered the diaspora as the “11th region” of Ghana emphasised the need to harness resources in the diaspora for the growth of the economy.



He said government was in partnership with private firms and a number of interested companies have already been compiled for the programme.



He explained that government would not incur extra costs as allowances for participants will be covered by the companies, however, government will give the participants certificates after their service.