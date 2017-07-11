Four Envoys Present Credentials To President Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday received the credentials of four newly appointed Ambassadors from Benin, Switzerland, Qatar and Austria at the Flagstaff House, affirming to jointly work with their respective countries to deepen ties and increase cooperation.



The Ambassadors are; Mrs Martine-Francoise Dossa, Benin; Markus Nikolaus Paul Dutly, Switzerland; Mohamed Ahmed Jaber Al-Kuwari, Qatar; and Werner Senfter of Austria.



They all took turns to present their credentials to the President.



President Akufo-Addo told the envoys that Ghana was committed to fostering closer partnership and cooperation with them and their respective countries for their mutual benefit.



He said there was the need for strategic partnerships within the context of a globalised world where interdependence was needed for the progress of any nation, assuring that Ghana would uphold her defined roles within the comity of nations.



Receiving the Swiss envoy, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the enduring relations between both nations that dated back two centuries, adding that the relations between both nations would be further enhanced during his tenure, and that Ghana was looking to woo investors from that country to take advantage of her conducive business climate.



He was grateful for the swift intervention of the Swiss government during the Ebola crisis in West Africa, an assistance that helped to quell the spread of the epidemic in the sub region.



The President recognised the substantial trade between both countries in gold and cocoa exports, adding that there was more to be done and that “the time has come for us to look for that opportunity to diversify that trade.”



In a discussion with the Austrian Ambassador Werner Senfter, the President said Ghana was looking forward to strengthening economic ties with that country.



The Austrian Envoy assured the President that the ties between his country and Ghana would be strengthened during his stay in the country.



He disclosed the Austrian government’s intention to re-open a honorary consulate in Accra as well as “our wish for an early approval of the many soft-loan projects currently in the pipeline and worth € 40 million.”



“I am very much looking forward to a fruitful and successful cooperation with Ghana in many ways in the coming years,” he said.