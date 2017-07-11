President Akufo-Addo Denounces Mistreatment Of Ghanaians In Qatar

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday called on the Qatari authorities to take steps to address the issue of the maltreatment of Ghanaians working in that country.



He said the government was worried on the unceasing allegations of the abuses meted out to Ghanaians by Qatari employers, adding that that situation ought to stop for beneficial relations between both nations.



The President expressed that concern when he received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Qatar to Ghana, Mohammed Ahmed Jaber Al-Kuwari at the Flagstaff House in Accra.



He also received the credentials of three other envoys from Benin, Switzerland and Austria.



President Akufo-Addo said the issue “is a matter of considerable concern to us,” and that to foster better relations between the two countries, the Qatar authorities should ensure that the mistreatment of Ghanaians in that country stopped.



Mr Al-Kuwari assured the President that the concerns of the Ghanaian government would be relayed to the Qatar government, and also pledged to strengthen the relationships between the two countries.



“Our two countries have strong relations and I believe in your determination to move forward to strengthen this bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our two people,” he said.