Goverment Will Succeed With Galamsey Fight-Kademanhene

Related Stories Osaberima Agya Tinadu, Kademanhene has expressed optimism that government will succeed with the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.



The negative impact of galamsey he noted was grave to the environment and if traditional rulers support the fight, it will help restore the past glory of the damaged water bodies.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, the workshop organized for traditional leaders drawn from across of the country on galamsey, gave them an insight into the issues.



The chief said the programmes outlined in the fight against galamsey will not be in vain.



He commended President Nana Akufo-Addo on his desire to fight galamsey.



He said, for the president to put his presidency on the line due to his resolve to fight galamsey, shows his seriousness.



The workshop he said opened a new chapter in the fight against galamsey.



Addressing a two-day workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders drawn from different parts of the country in Accra Monday, the President said: “I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter.” “If, by the grace of God, my party allows me to go again and I have the health and everything to go again but do not get it again, then I will say to myself: ‘Well, this is a choice I have to make as a human being.’



Do you do what is right or what you think will make you get along? I think you do what is right and what you are required to do,” he added. The role of chiefs in the fight against galamsey he stated was crucial adding, “We cannot win this fight without the support of the traditional authorities in this country.”



Osaberima Agyari said, the fight against galamsey is not only for the present generation but those who will come.



The Ghana Water Company had complained of how negatively galamsey affected its operation and the impact on the water we drink, he recounted.



The GWCL’s Public Relations Officer, Stanley Martey, in a recent interview bemoaned the strain on the equipment at treatment plants which have to contend with the by-products of mining-related activities that pollute rivers serving treatment plants.



He said their treatment plants spend more time offline as they have to undergo maintenance at least every 48 hours.



Stanley Martey had said, “because it is muddy and very turbid, we have to lose about 40 t0 50 percent of the water before we can get at least some form of good water to enable us treat the water for the consumption of the people. We extract about 100 percent volume and lose between 40 and 50 percent.”



Chiefs he concluded will not relent in their efforts to support government to curb galamsey.