Absent MPs Stall House Business

The session just took some few minutes as the Second Deputy Speaker, Hon. Alban Bagbin who was billed to present a statement, was absent.



Rainbow Radio’s Parliamentary correspondent Naa Darkuah Dodoo said, when the Speaker entered at about 12:25pm, the number of MPs was handful on both the Majority and Minority sides.



The Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who is also the Minister in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, was expected to present papers before the House but the report was not ready.



The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Frimpong Boateng who was expected to lay his papers, was absent.



Other persons who were expected to present their report but were absent include: the Chairman on the Committee on Employment and Social Welfare; Report of Selection of Re-composition of Committees of the House was also not ready, she Hon. Bedrah was also expected to present a statement but was absent, she added.



The Minority she indicated raised serious concerns on the situation lamenting that, the House was not ready especially those from the Majority Caucus.



The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak also expressed his displeasure at the development.



The House has since been adjourned to Wednesday in the forenoon and MPs have moved into their committee meetings, Naa Darkuah concluded.