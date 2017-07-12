God Wanted Me To Be Ambassador – Edward Mahama

Related Stories Flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama has said, that he has been appointed Ambassador-at-Large under the Akufo-Addo-led government to fulfil a calling by God for the country.



According to him, God wants him to serve Ghana and make a difference in that regard, the reason he placed him in this country and not elsewhere.



“I didn’t choose to be born in Ghana, I was born in Ghana which means God wants me to do something for this nation and so in all these areas, I’m working for God”, he said.



The PNC flagbearer who was one of the 22 others offered ambassadorial positons by the President stated that he accepted the appointment because of his passion to serve the nation.



He maintained that he is willing to defy all odds to make Ghana a prosperous country like he has been destined to.



“My ideology is not PNC, my ideology is Ghana which means whatever will move Ghana forward, that’s what I would do that’s why I left my lucrative practice in the United States to come back to Ghana to offer my service to the nation that I was put in by God”, he stated.



In an interview with JoyNews, Mr. Mahama said he did not lobby for the position though he had earlier spoken to some contact persons.



“I didn’t lobby for it but of course I spoke to some persons whom I knew and who knew me”.



Dr. Mahama has been heavily criticized by some members of the PNC including his own Chairman, Bernard Mornah following his appointment as Ambassador-at-Large. Benard Monarh insisted that Mahama should have declined the position offered him by President Nana Akufo-Addo as a matter of principle.



In response to the issue however, Mr. Mahama stated that he took the position because he wants to serve the country and not the NPP.



Mr. Mahama was sworn in by President Akufo-Addo together with 21 others who have been assigned to other countries. He will be playing the role of an ambassador with special duties but not appointed to a particular country.