Minister Of Food And Agriculture Meets Former US President Bill Clinton

The Minister of Food and Agriculture of Ghana, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, had his moments of brilliance at the ongoing World Coffee Producers Forum underway in Medellin, Columbia, when he was recognised by the former President of the United States of America, Mr. Bill Clinton.



The former US President and Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto engaged in a hearty chat to the surprise of many participants at the International Conference.



Hon. Owusu Afriyie, a global figure in the coffee industry, is a Special Guest at the Conference which discusses the global commodity and role of markets.



The Minister of Food and Agriculture of Ghana worked with the International Coffee Organization (ICO) as an Economist, Senior Economist, Principal Economist and Chief Economic Advisor for eighteen years. Source: rainbowradioonline.com