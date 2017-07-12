EC Boss Defies ‘EOCO Leave’ Order

Related Stories ‘Fired’ Deputy Electoral Commissioner, Ms. Georgina Opoku Amankwah, has called ‘unconstitutional’ the orders by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) to ‘proceed on leave’ and therefore has refused to comply.



Attorneys of Ms. Opoku Amankwah, Asante-Krobea Sekyere & Associates in a letter dated July 8 argued that the constitution which makes provision for the appointment of the Electoral Commissioner, has set up processes and procedures for dealing with allegations against persons in that position.



According to them, Article 146 of the 1992 constitution has outlined the appropriate procedures which EOCO is refusing to adhere to but instead is trying to oust their client without merit.

They therefore advised Ms. Opoku Amankwah not to comply with the directive.



The letter from her attorneys reads:



The letter dated 8 July and signed by Kwame Owusu Sekyere, a lawyer, reads: “Your letter dated 5 July 2017 and the attached letter from EOCO dated 4 July 2017 has been referred to us by our client Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwah to respond to same. Our client was appointed as a Deputy Commissioner of the EC which is an independent institution in accordance with Article 44 (3) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.



For your information, Article 146 of the Constitution sets up processes and procedure for dealing with allegations against persons of the status of our client. From our reckoning, your letter does not comply with the said processes and procedure, for that runs counter to the processes and procedure laid down in the Constitution. Our client has been advised not to comply with your directive as same is unconstitutional. Please be advised accordingly.”



Ms Opoku Amankwah is one of three top EC officials being investigated by EOCO over the alleged disappearance of GHS480,000 belonging to the Commission’s Endowment Fund.



The other two officials are Finance Director Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah and Chief Accountant Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi.



Meanwhile, Finance Director of the commission, Dr. Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, following his refusal to comply to a similar directive from EOCO has received a ‘death threat” from one Bashiru via his mobile phone, Sunday July 9.



The latter in the text, warned Dr. Asamoah to desist helping other commissioners of the EC to frustrate Mrs. Charlotte Osei who is chair of the election management body or have himself to blame. He immediately reported to the police station for protection after which the police penned down a statement that reads:



A police response sighted by ClassFMonline.com dated 9 July 2017, reads: “Dr Joseph Kweku Asamoah, Director of Finance, Electoral Commission of Ghana, on cell phone number 02******** came to the charge office and reported that today at about 3:38pm, while on his way from work, on reaching a portion of the road at Spintex, he received a text message from one Bashiru via MTN number 0241185406 stating: ‘I hope you are Dr Asamoah of EC. We will kill you if you continue to help EC Commissioner to frustrate Madam Charlotte Osei. You think you are difficult and strict. By the time we finish with you and your family, you will see a nonsense of yourself. We are monitoring you and soon you shall see. Bashiru and Boys’, as such wanted police assistance.”