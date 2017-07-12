Motorway Tunnel To Be Completed In Ten Months – Karbo

Related Stories The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highway, Anthony Abeyifa Karbo has disclosed that the tunnel construction under the Accra-Tema motorway to link the Spintex and East Legon roads will be completed in ten months.



He said even though the construction will disrupt normal flow of traffic, persons who use that tunnel will have to ‘sacrifice’ for works to be completed on schedule.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Karbo who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra in the Upper West Region said: It’s been long overdue…that tunnel must be completed to ease traffic. Government has decided that if there is a need to build a two way tunnel for traffic to be smoother, it will be done. Initial designs have been done and construction will commence in some few weeks. Ten months is ten months; we urge users of that road to be patient. We need to sacrifice to get this problem solved. We have taken a decision for work to be done and it must be done expeditiously. I am very confident that right after the construction of the tunnel the traffic in that area will be resolved permanently”.



The new tunnel which will be about 20m away from the old tunnel will be constructed by Sonitra Construction Company.



Hon. Karbo further indicated that those selling along that stretch will have to ‘give way’.



“The ministry has put things in place for all the necessary support to be given because their livelihood will be affected. We are going to work closely with them (traders) to make sure everything goes on smoothly without any challenge…” he added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Highway Authority in a public notice has advised motorists travelling to and from East Legon and the Spintex roads to adhere to directional and safety signs that are being made available at appropriate sections, throughout the 10 months that the construction works are expected to last.