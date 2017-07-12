Prampram Aerotropolis: Government Considering Offers – Cecilia Dapaah

Related Stories The Minister of Aviation, Cecilia Dapaah, has disclosed that investors from China, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey have expressed strong interest to partner government in the development of a world class airport at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.



Government acquired a 60-acre land in 1974 to construct the airport but the project has delayed for decades due to lack of funding.



Speaking to the Ningo Traditional Council during a tour of the project site, Mrs Dapaah announced that government is considering all the proposals from the investors to build not just an airport, but an aerotropolis.



She told the chiefs: “We’ve come to pay a courtesy call and also view the land. We are all lucky because in Ghana we are one. Investors have expressed tremendous interest in this project and we are all praying and fasting and looking for the necessary funding and strategic partners to make sure we bring this laudable project to fruition.



“This project will not be called an airport but it will be called an aerotropolis. We have received proposals from a lot of investors from China, Turkey, Europe. And from everywhere we have received these proposals, we are going to work on them.”