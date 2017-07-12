Deputy Trade Minister Faced Squarely For Calling Diaporans Whiners

Robert Ahomka-Lindsay Related Stories Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay was faced squarely for calling diasporans ‘whiners’ for complaining about slow pace of things going on in Ghana.



He told the investors who met him last week to stop whining all the time and that their attitudes get on other people’s nerves.



Speaking on Thursday during a Diaspora Homecoming Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre, he said “Nobody likes whiners, people that spend all the time whining all the time really get on people’s nerves, so stop whining, stop this doesn’t work, this doesn’t work, if its worked you probably wouldn’t be sitting there’.



But one of the investors who found the advice ‘insulting’ told the Minister ‘yes we have the money and we have the expertise, we came here to sit with policy makers and formulate policies and integrate us into society, where are the decision makers?, they are no where near here…this arrogance and attitudes must stop, who travels 3,000 miles to be a whiner?’.







