Interior Ministry Reiterates Its Resolve To Fight Crime

Related Stories The Interior Ministry has reiterated its commitment to fight crime in the country promising to provide the needed logistics to security establishments in the country to enable them function effectively.



Interior Minister, Ambrose P Dery has therefore charged police in the country to give off their best and nib criminal activities in the bud.



A statement on his behalf by the Bosome Freho District Chief Executive Officer (DCE), Yaw Danso during the presentation of a brand new double cabin pick-up to police in the area, he reiterated the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) commitment to protect the citizenry.



The donation was after a long cry by the Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti for a double cabin pick-up to the police command in the area to ameliorate security to help fight crime.







According to them, the lack of police vehicle in assisting personnel became a source of worry to the command and the local authorities despite promises made in the erstwhile administration to give maximum security to the people.



District Commander, DSP Albert Quansah who received the vehicle from the Ministry revealed to reporters other logistical constraints need to be addressed on time appealing to individuals, philanthropists and the government for aid.



Among other challenges the commander revealed is lack of accommodation for personnel explaining making it difficult for officers to quickly respond to emergency situations.



DSP Alfred Quansah assured the command will use the vehicle for it intended purpose while Hon. Yaw Danso urged them to cultivate the culture of good maintenance.