DCE Empowers Christian Youth To Acquire Employable Skills

Related Stories The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Awutu Senya West district, Hon. Stephen Quaye has empowered Christian youth to do all they can to acquire employable skills aside their spiritual understanding.



This way, they can grasp employment opportunities so they may not go wanting for material things which are necessary for every human being.



The DCE was at a send-off service held in honour of Pastor Samuel Baah Boakye who is the Bawjiase District Pastor of The Apostolic Church-Ghana. The event saw leaders and large number of members of the church and well-wishers in and beyond the Bawjiase Township.



Hon. Quaye stressed on his appeal to the youth, adding that the time is right to have the Christian understand what it takes to dare for higher positions in every accredited field.



He revealed the activity of the politician has blind folded a lot in society especially, the believer who wants to live a just life per their doctrines.



But it is time to make known to everyone that whatever the politician does goes to the larger interest of everyone, but not for selected individuals.



Praising Pastor Baah Boakye for his service to the church, Superintendent of the Swedru Area of The Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Victor Kwaku Appiah said, the pastor since posted to Bawjiase has served both the church and community as expected, hence, his appointment to head the Agro-forestry department of the church across the country.



Apostle V.K. Appiah admonished all servants to serve with integrity and also do well to acquire knowledge so they can serve in other sectors just as the pastor who has been selected based on his technical know-how in farming.



Members of the church together with town folks did equally bear witnesses of his stewardshipproclaiming, ‘’we will miss him a lot whilst he’s away’’.