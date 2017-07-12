Gov’t Missing V8 Car Found At Ashaiman

Related Stories A TOYOTA Land Cruiser with registration number GV 2155-14 purported to be part of state vehicles allegedly stolen from the presidency, has been found at Lebanon Zone 5, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



The metallic black vehicle with the Ministry of Health sticker on it was found parked at a welding shop in the neighborhood, with most parts of it dismantled.



According to some residents who talked to DAILY GUIDE, they became suspicious upon seeing the rate at which fitting mechanics and welders were dismantling parts of the vehicle.



They were convinced that the very vehicle in question was a stolen one and subsequently reported their finding to the police.



In an apparent move to deface the stolen vehicle beyond recognition, one of the back doors was dismantled, while the two batteries had also been removed together with the bonnet, before the arrival of the police.



The incident attracted public attention as a large number of residents besieged the workshop to catch a glimpse of the vehicle.



Upon interrogation, the owner of the workshop, Daniel Korletey, told DAILY GUIDE that the vehicle was brought to him by a family member whose name he only mentioned as Henry, a resident of Sunyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region, to work on it, adding that he had no idea of the true ownership of the said Land Cruiser.



Meanwhile, the vehicle has since been towed to the Ashaiman Divisional Police Command, for further investigations.