Majority Leader Concerned Over Bugging

Related Stories Following the bugging of the office of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources by a former minister under the out-gone National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration – Inusah Fuseini, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has suggested to all ministers and deputy ministers in the current regime to have their offices screened and swept by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).



He said personally, he was going to ask the security agencies to also screen and sweep his office.



He noted that the overall decision to have all political offices swept rests with the National Security



He was reacting to news concerning the discovery of security bugging gadgets in the office of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter John Amewu.



Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the claim by the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini, that the gadgets belonged to him but were not functional could not be true since he (Fuseini) could have removed them when he was leaving office or informed his successor about the presence of such devices in the office after he had left office



According to the majority leader, Mr Amewu had indicated that he received some visitors in his office and that when they (visitors) were leaving one of them who had a very sophisticated handset caught a signal of the presence of the bugging gadgets, after which he alerted the minister.

He said when a search was conducted, it was detected that the bugging gadgets had secretly been installed behind the Coat of Arms which was hanging on the wall.



The majority leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame observed that any other leader could also be a victim of bugging hence, he would take steps to have his office screened.



“I have invited experts to come and sweep my place for me,” he told journalists in parliament yesterday.