Asunafo South District Police Command Calls For Establishment Of Barracks At Sankore

Related Stories The Asunafo South District Police Commader, ASP Robert Kwasi Boakye has appealed to the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Commander and government to help build Police barracks at Sankore to curb the violence that keeps reccurring in the vicinity.



ASP Boakye revealed that over the years, Police officers in the area have been renting rooms among the indigenes which makes it difficult for them to work effectively.



He noted if there is barracks for police personnel,it could help speed up their work, particularly when they have to make an arrest.



"My men live with these people which makes it difficult to get the job done in matters like this... some residents can attack police officers if they are not happy about arrests made in connection with violence," he said.



Bemoaning the inadequate logistics and personnel of his outfit, he hinted only 13 police officers are stationed in the community and the Police presence is not encouraging.



Sankore, a town in the Asunafo South district, is noted for its long political violence during electioneering periods. It was labeled a flash point by the Electoral Commission last year.



The latest unrest happened last Saturday when a 30-year-old man, who was identified as Kwaku Addai, got killed following a brawl between some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Commander DCOP Kwame Tachie-Poku has however pledged to arrest the perpetrators.



Peace Council Not Happy



The Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary of the Peace Council has expressed disgust over the violent activities and charged the Police ensure offenders face the full rigors of the law.



Speaking to a section of the media, Mr. Suallah Abdalla noted that the security agencies have since not been able to prosecute perpetrators, hence paving way for the youth in the area "to display their rowdiness with impunity."



He further urged the Police to execute their duties effectively without fear or favour.