First Visually Impaired Minister Presents Award To John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday granted audience to former Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Dr. Henry Seidu Danaa, in his Office in Accra.



Dr. Danaa, Ghana's first visually impaired Minister of State who served in the former President's administration visited his former boss to present to him a Man of Courage Award he received at the 2017 EMY Awards in Accra.



The Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Award recognized Dr. Danaa for being the first visually impaired Minister, for his dedication and work as a civil servant, serving as a Director in the Ministry of Chieftaincy for more than 19 years, and the courage that enabled him to pursue despite his visually impairment various levels of education including a PhD.



President Mahama congratulated the former Minister for the Award and encouraged him to continue to serve his country as he has done in the past, reiterating that Dr. Danaa served as diligently and worked as hard as any other Minister in his administration.