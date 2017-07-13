Ashanti Region Police To Probe Officer’s Alleged Suicide

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched investigations into reports that one of its officers, Corporal Ebenezer Kofi Otchere, committed suicide.



The 33-year-old police officer is said to have shot himself dead in the early hours of Wednesday, July 12, at Old Tafo, in the Ashanti Region.



The Regional Police PRO, ASP Juliana Obeng, addressing the press said the deceased was an officer “with the Ashanti Regional SWAT Unit.”



“The command has contacted the family about the unfortunate incident. The regional crime scene team has also visited the crime scene and has commenced investigations into the case,” she added.



Meanwhile, it is still unclear why the officer allegedly killed himself. However, residents say after he received a call from an unknown caller, the deceased asked his girlfriend to excuse him, which she did.



A few moments after she left, a gunshot was heard from the room. Residents met the deceased in a chair, with a gunshot wound on his neck upon entering the room.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.