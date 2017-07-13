I Was Once A Hawker – Muntaka

Related Stories The MP for Asawase Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has revealed he did not have a rosy beginning, but was persistent to become a successful politician.



“I was once a hawker,” the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament disclosed on Starr Chat.



“It is an open secret among the residents of Asawase… I sold many things depending on the season,” the only National Democratic Congress lawmaker in the Ashanti region told his host Bola Ray on Wednesday.



He added: “I used to sell herbs, orange and any other thing for my mother; and this has really helped me because I have learnt to do a lot of activities by myself.”



Muntaka also said he used to run a lot of errands for his mother as the first born to his parents.



“I recall my mother in those days was a koko (porridge) seller and I was the one who carried the millet to the milling factory for processing before she could prepare the meal and sell,” the father of six stated.



Muntaka has been part of Ghana’s Parliament since 2005 and boasts of an enviable achievements at various levels within the political field of the country.