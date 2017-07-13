First Lady Donates To Schools For Deaf And Blind

Related Stories First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has donated various food items, furniture and sanitary products to school for the Deaf and and Blind at Mampong and Akropong in the Akuapim area respectively.



The donation was done during a visit to both institutions by the First Lady to learn more of their plight as well as encourage them to work hard and not give up on their aspirations even in the face of their current challenges.



Items donated to both institutions included rice, sugar, cocoa powder, dining tables, chairs, mattresses, sanitary pads and liners.



Receiving the items on behalf of Mampong School for the Deaf, the Assistant Headmaster Mr. Goodluck Akufo Kpeli expressed his gratitude for the First lady’s kind gesture and appealed to her to be their Patroness. He also appealed to the First Lady to help them secure an ICT center, a generator set as well as complete their dormitory block.



The First Lady assured them their request will be relayed to the appropriate authorities to ensure their request granted in due course. She also promised she will do all she can through her foundation to support government’s efforts to ensure challenges facing the school are resolved soon.



Relatedly, the headmistress of Akropong School for the Blind Mrs. Mahela Narh thanked the First lady for the donation and further conferred on the First lady the role of a patroness for the school. She appealed to the First Lady to help upgrade their medical center.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo, promised them their request will be provided in due course as well as a music department at Akropong to facilitate learning of music in the school. She also assured them of the government’s commitment to provide quality education and living standards for all therefore she will do all in her power to ensure these commitments are realized.