Kotoko Accident: Nine Players, Manager Discharged

Related Stories Some players of Asante Kotoko Football Club who were involved in an accident last night [Wednesday] have been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



They are Evans Kwaw, Eric Donkor, Saddick Adams, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Baba Mahama, Osei Agyeman, Augustine Sefa, Michael Akuffo and Awudu Nafiu.



The team manager, Godwin Abloddey and some other officials who were on-board, have also been discharged.



However, the Coach, Steve Pollack, Olenu Ashitey and the driver, Nana Berchie are still on admission at the KATH.



The Porcupine Warriors en route Kumasi from Nkawkaw, after a 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies, run into a Kia Truck which was parked in the middle of the road.



The Assistant Equipment Officer of the team, Mr. Kofi Asare is reported dead.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah upon a request by the team’s Operations Manager assured that the body of the deceased will be transported to KATH by midday.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council together with the Youth and Sports Committee of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly have donated an amount of GH¢5,000 each to the team.



Simon Osei Mensah also assured that the Regional Coordinating Council will foot the hospital bills.